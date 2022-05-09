Dev Letter & Update Plan

Hello Gamers!

It's been two weeks since the release of Metal Mind. Before we get started today, a huge THANK YOU from us to every one of you that have chosen and played our game - it's an exhilarating experience watching you enjoy, discuss, and share your opinion and kind suggestions with us. As a small independent team, your encouragement and comments really cheered us on. Of course, problems also showed up and we have read each and every one of your feedbacks and have already included them in our future update plan, which is the major content of today's announcement.

For some urgent bugs, we have published a bunch of small updates in the past two weeks. However, some major issues cannot be fully solved by just small updates, so we need MORE time. But don't worry. It does not mean we don't care or we just quit (definitely NOT!). On the contrary, we have already included some major updates concerning most players' demand in our roadmap and relevant development and optimization work has been in full swing.

Today we will share with you the update plan for the next few months.

Month 1

You can save the game! You will be able to restart the level you left last time or load the game save in the lobby. You can get a lower price for basic enhancements and the number of currencies you obtain from finishing a game will be adjusted. Cloud saves will finally be here! Sorry if it is too late, but we are trying to make it up. Achievement system can be expected. An estimated number of 30 Steam achievements will be ready for you to challenge and unlock. Enjoy yourselves! Customizable controls will make it possible for you to make your own combat style!

Month 2

Level 1 map will be remade to reduce the size of the map and optimize the corners, which definitely will guarantee a faster game pace (or faster death) . To improve the hit feedback to make the combat more exciting. To make the transformations more convenient. The development of a new armory system may take longer with many uncertainties, but what is sure is you need not get back to the first room to get the transformations assembled.

Long-term Plan

Redesign the build experience Enlarge the weapon and equipment pool Optimize the drop of advanced enhancements

Priority is given to ensure the Month 1 & 2 update plan achieved. At the same time, we will keep reading your feedbacks, which is inspiring as well as pushing us to do better. We hope the "transformed" Metal Mind will give you a different game experience.