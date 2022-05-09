 Skip to content

Holomento update for 9 May 2022

Holomento Hotfix Patch 0.5.08

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello travelers!

Below are the patch notes for hotfix 0.5.08!

For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!

  • Added "Journey and Lifetime Stats" to the book/tab menu
  • Added the "Armored" Rat King variant
  • Added animation for picking up a relic
  • Added item icons for item cards
  • Updated item cards to hide stats if the item doesn't affect stats
  • Enemies now roll before projectiles reach them. When rolling, enemies won't impact projectiles.

  • Fixed a bug where Desert Minibosses would spawn in the ground and not move
  • Fixed a bug where the traveler name and class were not being saved to the game save data
  • Fixed a bug where the contract completion window wouldn't show the correct rewards
  • Fixed a bug where greatsword stats wouldn't scale with weapon level
  • Updated text for the Evenfall Cistern to more accurately reflect how many floors there are
  • Fixed a bug where using a bow in hardmode prevents rolling until bow is fully charged
  • Fixed a bug where bows wouldn't reset charge after rolling
  • Added details for sewer dungeon miniboss rooms
  • Increased Rat King Base Health from 750 to 1000
  • Fixed a bug where the "Journey complete" screen always showed 0km distance travelled
  • Fixed a bug where you could attack while ragdolled
  • Fixed a bug where you could aim while ragdolled
  • Fixed a bug where the locations discovered count on the journey end screen was inaccurate
  • Fixed a bug where the items discovered count on the journey end screen was inaccurate
  • Added controller support for run end screen
  • Changed the default controller input for using potions to RT
  • Fixed a bug where all arrows are fire type arrows
  • Fixed a bug where hitscan would not destroy traps
  • Fixed visuals for the tower on the coast of the endless sea
  • Fixed Giant's Head turning and updated visuals
Discord | Roadmap | Report Bugs

