Holomento Hotfix Patch 0.5.08

Hello travelers!
Below are the patch notes for hotfix 0.5.08!
For more information on planned features coming in future patches, check out the Holomento Roadmap!
- Added "Journey and Lifetime Stats" to the book/tab menu
- Added the "Armored" Rat King variant
- Added animation for picking up a relic
- Added item icons for item cards
- Updated item cards to hide stats if the item doesn't affect stats
- Enemies now roll before projectiles reach them. When rolling, enemies won't impact projectiles.
- Fixed a bug where Desert Minibosses would spawn in the ground and not move
- Fixed a bug where the traveler name and class were not being saved to the game save data
- Fixed a bug where the contract completion window wouldn't show the correct rewards
- Fixed a bug where greatsword stats wouldn't scale with weapon level
- Updated text for the Evenfall Cistern to more accurately reflect how many floors there are
- Fixed a bug where using a bow in hardmode prevents rolling until bow is fully charged
- Fixed a bug where bows wouldn't reset charge after rolling
- Added details for sewer dungeon miniboss rooms
- Increased Rat King Base Health from 750 to 1000
- Fixed a bug where the "Journey complete" screen always showed 0km distance travelled
- Fixed a bug where you could attack while ragdolled
- Fixed a bug where you could aim while ragdolled
- Fixed a bug where the locations discovered count on the journey end screen was inaccurate
- Fixed a bug where the items discovered count on the journey end screen was inaccurate
- Added controller support for run end screen
- Changed the default controller input for using potions to RT
- Fixed a bug where all arrows are fire type arrows
- Fixed a bug where hitscan would not destroy traps
- Fixed visuals for the tower on the coast of the endless sea
- Fixed Giant's Head turning and updated visuals
