VRM Posing Desktop update for 9 May 2022

[Version3.0.3] VroidHub / IK Adjustment

Version3.0.3

The following updates were made

VroidHub Linkage

Users can now log in to VroidHub to load 3D models.

IK Adjustment

IK affected only limbs. Undo and Redo of IK pose editing is available.

