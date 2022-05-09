[Version3.0.3] VroidHub / IK Adjustment

Version3.0.3
The following updates were made
VroidHub Linkage
Users can now log in to VroidHub to load 3D models.
IK Adjustment
IK affected only limbs. Undo and Redo of IK pose editing is available.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
The following updates were made
Users can now log in to VroidHub to load 3D models.
IK affected only limbs. Undo and Redo of IK pose editing is available.
Changed files in this update