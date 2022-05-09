 Skip to content

ImmaterialAI update for 9 May 2022

ImmaterialAI Plus 3.20.1

Build 8702230

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As an added bonus to everyone with ImmaterialAI Plus, for 3.20.1 we're expanding the home page customization with:

ImmaterialAI Plus

  • 25+ color blending modes for your background
  • ability to set a custom color for the blending mode from your settings
  • new shortcuts in the search bar for filtering ancestry-related nodes, type "root", "parent", "ancestor", "child", "descendant" to easily get data from different ancestral standpoints

The blending modes apply to either the default background or your custom background, some filters combining the two if a custom background is available (like 'modulate'). You can also easily remove both the custom blend mode and color, relying instead on the current skin's values.

