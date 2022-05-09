Release Notes for v0.9.9

- Added ability to rename lighting presets in the Map Editor and moved button toolbar to allow more room for the preset dropdown
- Added warning message to Map Editor that displays when the pending tile would overwrite an existing tile at the current coordinate
- Added setting to the Map Editor section of the Editor Settings dialog for disabling the tile overwrite warning
- Added global event script for when a character gets damaged ($damage variable contains damage amount, self is character that was damaged, initiator is entity that dealt the damage)
- Added titlebar button to player choice nodes in the Dialogue Editor as an alternate method of splitting a node out into a multiple choice branch
- Added weapon minimum/maximum damage settings to the Item Editor (random value between these numbers is added onto a successful hit)
- Added ability to cycle left and right through the player's available tool items using the left/right square bracket keys
- Added information about the "noclip" free camera mode command to the in-game debug console's usage text
- Added models by community members andysphinx, Fonk, skumleren, and Joseph DiPerla to the built-in Asset Library (6 tiles, 33 objects, and 19 characters)
- Updated tile bounding box in the Map Editor to turn yellow when the pending tile would overwrite an existing tile at the current coordinate
- Updated "Apply Lighting Preset" scripting function to fall back to the global presets if the specified one doesn't exist for the current map
- Updated icon of management screen button for the default RPG in a Box theme to match the style of the other management screen icons
- Updated Patreon credits in the About dialog to reflect the up-to-date levels for each patron based on the number of months pledged at each tier
- Moved "Tool Item UI" game configuration setting from the Experimental section to the User Interface section (may need to enable again if being used)
- Moved "Item Icon Popups" game configuration setting from the Experimental section to the Gameplay section's "Other" tab (now enabled by default)
- Fixed issue with models failing to open in the Voxel Editor when an object set to be auto-attached no longer existed
- Fixed issue with models not displaying properly as billboards in some cases when configured as a billboard sprite
- Fixed issue with "Open in Script Editor" buttons not being enabled in some cases for the completion/failure scripts in the Quest Editor
- Removed "alpha" suffix from the RPG in a Box version number displayed on the About dialog box
- Documentation: Updated "Set Entity Script" built-in docs to include info about fourth parameter (triggerable by NPCs)
RPG in a Box update for 9 May 2022
Release Notes for v0.9.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
