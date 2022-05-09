 Skip to content

RPG in a Box update for 9 May 2022

Release Notes for v0.9.9

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to rename lighting presets in the Map Editor and moved button toolbar to allow more room for the preset dropdown
  • Added warning message to Map Editor that displays when the pending tile would overwrite an existing tile at the current coordinate
  • Added setting to the Map Editor section of the Editor Settings dialog for disabling the tile overwrite warning
  • Added global event script for when a character gets damaged ($damage variable contains damage amount, self is character that was damaged, initiator is entity that dealt the damage)
  • Added titlebar button to player choice nodes in the Dialogue Editor as an alternate method of splitting a node out into a multiple choice branch
  • Added weapon minimum/maximum damage settings to the Item Editor (random value between these numbers is added onto a successful hit)
  • Added ability to cycle left and right through the player's available tool items using the left/right square bracket keys
  • Added information about the "noclip" free camera mode command to the in-game debug console's usage text
  • Added models by community members andysphinx, Fonk, skumleren, and Joseph DiPerla to the built-in Asset Library (6 tiles, 33 objects, and 19 characters)
  • Updated tile bounding box in the Map Editor to turn yellow when the pending tile would overwrite an existing tile at the current coordinate
  • Updated "Apply Lighting Preset" scripting function to fall back to the global presets if the specified one doesn't exist for the current map
  • Updated icon of management screen button for the default RPG in a Box theme to match the style of the other management screen icons
  • Updated Patreon credits in the About dialog to reflect the up-to-date levels for each patron based on the number of months pledged at each tier
  • Moved "Tool Item UI" game configuration setting from the Experimental section to the User Interface section (may need to enable again if being used)
  • Moved "Item Icon Popups" game configuration setting from the Experimental section to the Gameplay section's "Other" tab (now enabled by default)
  • Fixed issue with models failing to open in the Voxel Editor when an object set to be auto-attached no longer existed
  • Fixed issue with models not displaying properly as billboards in some cases when configured as a billboard sprite
  • Fixed issue with "Open in Script Editor" buttons not being enabled in some cases for the completion/failure scripts in the Quest Editor
  • Removed "alpha" suffix from the RPG in a Box version number displayed on the About dialog box
  • Documentation: Updated "Set Entity Script" built-in docs to include info about fourth parameter (triggerable by NPCs)

