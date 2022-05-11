The latest and biggest update to Wanderer is here. We're excited to bring you big improvements! The 'About time' update includes a completely new autosave and load system, new watch UI to better track your progress, finger tracking for supported controllers and heaps more! Check out these and more below.
Major updates
- Added new auto-save & load system for enhanced game progression.
- Added finger tracking support for Oculus Touch and Valve Index.
- Added new features to watch UI (warp count, desync count, currency in level count).
- Refined menu layout to be easier to navigate.
General updates
- Super sampling on UI to make it sharper
- Updated/fixed textures for UI elements (Menu, Teleport, Watch UI)
- Added footstep SFX for both locomotion and teleport based on surface type and character
- Update visuals, SFX and logic for candles and candle puzzle
- Added a toggle feature for watch hints
Small fixes
- Improvements to player locomotion on raft
- Update areas within the game to exclude hint triggers
- Updates to all rope elevators - Spinning pulleys, correct scrolling movement for ropes, grab outlines, and haptic vibration
- Updated Watch electricity VFX
- Minor adjustments to flames in Soviet escape level
- Fixed issues with rotating and teleporting with controllers
- Fixed some issues with Jump target points
- Updated Time Vial Full SFX & Complete globe SFX
- Fixed issue with the waterfall crashing the game
- Fixed issue where you can get outside the play area in Turbines
- Fixed the water particle from the water gun getting blocked
- Minor Adjustments the bottom part of Soviet Seizure
- Fixed some bodies of water that were solid
- Fixed issue where the player is able to see outside the map on Tikal
- Fixed Compass pointing wrong direction
- Increased the size of the bullseye on the dartboard
- Fixed issue where tripping effect would run out early/ would never run out
- Fixed issue where you could interrupt a conversation on Soviet Escape
- Fixed issue with Turbines fuse puzzle
- Minor adjustments made to interaction with the battery
- Fixed issue where you can keep hold of the planted flag and teleport far away
- Fixed Issue with hand rotation when loading
- Fixed issue with bomb dissapearing after use
- Fixed issue with smash weights in tikal
- Fixed Elevator Door SFX
- Fixed issues with security guard at Woodrock
- Fixed issue with the pause menu in the tutorial
- Fixed issue with the frog’s respawn after death
- Fixed issue with Upper Tikal level’s audio
- Minor adjustments to interactivity with the broken radio
- Fixed issues with placing the watch on the right wrist
- Fixed issue where pull handle turns the wrong way when using left hand
- Updated audio effects for the laxative bottle
- Fixed issue with missing objects in plane scene
- Updated SFX/music in Soviet levels
- Fixed bugged interactions with the angle grinder
- Fixed issue with unbreakable pots
- Minor adjustments to how the fishing rod interacts with environment
- Fixed issue where you can inspect objects that are gone
- Fixed issue where some objects wouldn’t be visible in Soviet escape
- Fixed issue where you can permanently lose the walkie talkie
- Fixed issue where player can break water pipe
- Fixed issue with musician holding invisible guitar
- Updated objects that would appear incorrectly in Tikal
- Updated subtitles in Tikal
- Fixed issue with wires in Tikal
- Fixed issue with enemies spawning in Soviet
- Fixed game crash issue with pistol
- Updated interactivity with green bottles in Woodrock
- Fixed issue with storing and temporal shards
- Fixed issue with wires in Woodrock
- Fixed issue where you can glitch the main menu
- Updated how the film reel interacts
- Fixed issue with wrong textures on vials
- Fixed issue where drawers would make noise
- Updated SFX and interactivity with some characters in Woodrock
- Fixed issue where rotate can overwrite teleport
- Fixed issue where flares could phase through some objects
- Fixed issue with awkward interactivity with Frog
- Minor adjustments to how the lift interacts with objects
- Fixed issue with items causing controller vibration
- Fixed issues with animation and interactivity with characters in Canal
- Fixed issue where Keys can't be grabbed/turned
- Minor adjustments to music in opening pause menu
- Fixed issue with the Time Vial machine
- Fixed issue with crashing when loading entangled chapter
- Fixed issue with watch hints on Moon and Soviet Enigma
- Minor adjustments to grab-points on the vines
- Minor adjustments to Howard’s music
