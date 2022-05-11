 Skip to content

Wanderer update for 11 May 2022

About Time Update

Build 8702033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest and biggest update to Wanderer is here. We're excited to bring you big improvements! The 'About time' update includes a completely new autosave and load system, new watch UI to better track your progress, finger tracking for supported controllers and heaps more! Check out these and more below.

Major updates

  • Added new auto-save & load system for enhanced game progression.
  • Added finger tracking support for Oculus Touch and Valve Index.
  • Added new features to watch UI (warp count, desync count, currency in level count).
  • Refined menu layout to be easier to navigate.

General updates

  • Super sampling on UI to make it sharper
  • Updated/fixed textures for UI elements (Menu, Teleport, Watch UI)
  • Added footstep SFX for both locomotion and teleport based on surface type and character
  • Update visuals, SFX and logic for candles and candle puzzle
  • Added a toggle feature for watch hints

Small fixes

  • Improvements to player locomotion on raft
  • Update areas within the game to exclude hint triggers
  • Updates to all rope elevators - Spinning pulleys, correct scrolling movement for ropes, grab outlines, and haptic vibration
  • Updated Watch electricity VFX
  • Minor adjustments to flames in Soviet escape level
  • Fixed issues with rotating and teleporting with controllers
  • Fixed some issues with Jump target points
  • Updated Time Vial Full SFX & Complete globe SFX
  • Fixed issue with the waterfall crashing the game
  • Fixed issue where you can get outside the play area in Turbines
  • Fixed the water particle from the water gun getting blocked
  • Minor Adjustments the bottom part of Soviet Seizure
  • Fixed some bodies of water that were solid
  • Fixed issue where the player is able to see outside the map on Tikal
  • Fixed Compass pointing wrong direction
  • Increased the size of the bullseye on the dartboard
  • Fixed issue where tripping effect would run out early/ would never run out
  • Fixed issue where you could interrupt a conversation on Soviet Escape
  • Fixed issue with Turbines fuse puzzle
  • Minor adjustments made to interaction with the battery
  • Fixed issue where you can keep hold of the planted flag and teleport far away
  • Fixed Issue with hand rotation when loading
  • Fixed issue with bomb dissapearing after use
  • Fixed issue with smash weights in tikal
  • Fixed Elevator Door SFX
  • Fixed issues with security guard at Woodrock
  • Fixed issue with the pause menu in the tutorial
  • Fixed issue with the frog’s respawn after death
  • Fixed issue with Upper Tikal level’s audio
  • Minor adjustments to interactivity with the broken radio
  • Fixed issues with placing the watch on the right wrist
  • Fixed issue where pull handle turns the wrong way when using left hand
  • Updated audio effects for the laxative bottle
  • Fixed issue with missing objects in plane scene
  • Updated SFX/music in Soviet levels
  • Fixed bugged interactions with the angle grinder
  • Fixed issue with unbreakable pots
  • Minor adjustments to how the fishing rod interacts with environment
  • Fixed issue where you can inspect objects that are gone
  • Fixed issue where some objects wouldn’t be visible in Soviet escape
  • Fixed issue where you can permanently lose the walkie talkie
  • Fixed issue where player can break water pipe
  • Fixed issue with musician holding invisible guitar
  • Updated objects that would appear incorrectly in Tikal
  • Updated subtitles in Tikal
  • Fixed issue with wires in Tikal
  • Fixed issue with enemies spawning in Soviet
  • Fixed game crash issue with pistol
  • Updated interactivity with green bottles in Woodrock
  • Fixed issue with storing and temporal shards
  • Fixed issue with wires in Woodrock
  • Fixed issue where you can glitch the main menu
  • Updated how the film reel interacts
  • Fixed issue with wrong textures on vials
  • Fixed issue where drawers would make noise
  • Updated SFX and interactivity with some characters in Woodrock
  • Fixed issue where rotate can overwrite teleport
  • Fixed issue where flares could phase through some objects
  • Fixed issue with awkward interactivity with Frog
  • Minor adjustments to how the lift interacts with objects
  • Fixed issue with items causing controller vibration
  • Fixed issues with animation and interactivity with characters in Canal
  • Fixed issue where Keys can't be grabbed/turned
  • Minor adjustments to music in opening pause menu
  • Fixed issue with the Time Vial machine
  • Fixed issue with crashing when loading entangled chapter
  • Fixed issue with watch hints on Moon and Soviet Enigma
  • Minor adjustments to grab-points on the vines
  • Minor adjustments to Howard’s music
