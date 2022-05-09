Patch Note

DAY+3 PATCH
Hello, FOONDA players!
This is FOONDA Dev team.
Are you enjoying playing FOONDA Early Access?
Although it is small, we have carried out the Day +3 update to make the puzzle clearing experience a little better.
Improvement
- Change text (Replay -> View Record)
- Client crash resolution
FOONDA Dev team is operating a DISCORD server to provide a more enjoyable game service based on your opinions.
If you have a feature or game idea that you would like to see applied to FOONDA, even if it is a small thing, please feel free to leave a comment!
Then, see you in FOONDA~!
Changed files in this update