Patch Note

DAY+3 PATCH

Hello, FOONDA players!

This is FOONDA Dev team.

Are you enjoying playing FOONDA Early Access?

Although it is small, we have carried out the Day +3 update to make the puzzle clearing experience a little better.

Improvement

Change text (Replay -> View Record)

Client crash resolution

FOONDA Dev team is operating a DISCORD server to provide a more enjoyable game service based on your opinions.

If you have a feature or game idea that you would like to see applied to FOONDA, even if it is a small thing, please feel free to leave a comment!

Then, see you in FOONDA~!