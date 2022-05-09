 Skip to content

JellyMen update for 9 May 2022

JellyMen Update 0.02

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Two new gamerules!
  • Winner Bonus gamerule: winner will get +2 points
  • Death Penalty gamerule: first player to die will lose a point

Bug fixes

  • Mouse is now visible in the customization screen
  • Removed raining guns and raining bombs gamerules from occuring on Hot Potato
  • Pause screen issues and stretching
  • Rocket no longer explodes immediately on occasion
  • Cannon balls will bounce off objects they hit instead of disappearing
  • If a player falls into the water while another player has the flag it won’t hide the flag icon
  • Other minor player feedback tweaks

Level changes

  • Stairway To Heaven level has been adjusted
  • New weapon spawns on a bunch of levels
  • Spinning pole's speed on levels has been reduced

Weapon Balances

  • Minigun firerate nerfed
  • Taser stun time and knockback reduced
  • Raining bombs explosion knockback reduced
