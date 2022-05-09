JellyMen Update 0.02

New Content
- Two new gamerules!
- Winner Bonus gamerule: winner will get +2 points
- Death Penalty gamerule: first player to die will lose a point
Bug fixes
- Mouse is now visible in the customization screen
- Removed raining guns and raining bombs gamerules from occuring on Hot Potato
- Pause screen issues and stretching
- Rocket no longer explodes immediately on occasion
- Cannon balls will bounce off objects they hit instead of disappearing
- If a player falls into the water while another player has the flag it won’t hide the flag icon
- Other minor player feedback tweaks
Level changes
- Stairway To Heaven level has been adjusted
- New weapon spawns on a bunch of levels
- Spinning pole's speed on levels has been reduced
Weapon Balances
- Minigun firerate nerfed
- Taser stun time and knockback reduced
- Raining bombs explosion knockback reduced
Changed files in this update