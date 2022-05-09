 Skip to content

Brickbuilder VR update for 9 May 2022

Programmability Update 2

The second programming update adds a number of new features and blueprints that expands the capabilities of the graph programming system. We are adding the following new nodes to expand on the logic:

  • Variable node: allows storing information across frames
  • Timer node: allows programs to be time aware
  • Individually programmed motors / pistons: dynamically and separately control each motor
  • File node: reads a json array for more complex logic

We are also adding 2 new blueprints to showcase these features: "stopwatch", which is a mechanical digits display, and "piano bot", which takes advantage of the new "import" feature to automate a previously built piano.

