-Changed a lot of stuff with physics under the hood (there are a few new bugs this introduces so there will likely be more iterations of this, but from testing this should help mitigate big stuff like rarely clipping through the ground)
-Adjusted the Player's damage hitbox (should line up better and fix weirdness like enemies staying on the Player's head without damaging them while crouching sometimes)
-Fixed a bug with Teleporters and Minions not resetting when starting a new save after loading a save
-Fixed trees not being in their "default" positions when starting a new save after loading a previous save
-Fixed potentially not having any "corrupt" trees if starting a new save after loading a previous save where they were harvested
Crupt update for 8 May 2022
Update 22
