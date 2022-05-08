Everblade 1.02 Update!

- Fixed an issue with the sound when changing the waterlevel.
- Fixed the hitbox size of the lanterns and the boss in the bossfight in the mines.
- Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in the water temple if choosing the wrong route.
- Added outline to the hierophant at fade in/fade out to clarify immunity.
- The falling "freeze-blocks" at the snow level bossfight breaks when hitting the floor
or the boss rather than breaking after a certain amount of time.
- Fixed an issue where buying the "Plaques" tip from the druid opened the wrong tip.
- Fixed some misplaced tiles in the castle level.
- Removed an enemy that spawned in an unfair position making you take damage when entering a room in the graveyard.
- Moved a "climbing spot" so it doesn't interfere with throwing.
- Added a message how to use your first skill after acquiring it for the first time.
--Final Stage spoilers ahead!--
[spoiler]
- Added a portal so you can reach the final boss directly after reaching it for the first time.
- Adjusted the first phase of the final boss fight so that the boss can be damaged during the "bubble-prison" in the first stage of the final boss fight.
(The first stage of the boss fight is now less drawn out).
- Shortened the time you are stunned when being electrified at the beginning of each stage of the flight scene.
- Changed the speed of the orbs in the last phase of the final bossfight.
- Changed where you get the map of the final stage so that players won't miss it.
[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update