Everblade update for 8 May 2022

Everblade 1.02 Update!

Everblade 1.02 Update - 8 May 2022 - Build 8701168

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with the sound when changing the waterlevel.
  • Fixed the hitbox size of the lanterns and the boss in the bossfight in the mines.
  • Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in the water temple if choosing the wrong route.
  • Added outline to the hierophant at fade in/fade out to clarify immunity.
  • The falling "freeze-blocks" at the snow level bossfight breaks when hitting the floor
    or the boss rather than breaking after a certain amount of time.
  • Fixed an issue where buying the "Plaques" tip from the druid opened the wrong tip.
  • Fixed some misplaced tiles in the castle level.
  • Removed an enemy that spawned in an unfair position making you take damage when entering a room in the graveyard.
  • Moved a "climbing spot" so it doesn't interfere with throwing.
  • Added a message how to use your first skill after acquiring it for the first time.

--Final Stage spoilers ahead!--
[spoiler]

  • Added a portal so you can reach the final boss directly after reaching it for the first time.
  • Adjusted the first phase of the final boss fight so that the boss can be damaged during the "bubble-prison" in the first stage of the final boss fight.
    (The first stage of the boss fight is now less drawn out).
  • Shortened the time you are stunned when being electrified at the beginning of each stage of the flight scene.
  • Changed the speed of the orbs in the last phase of the final bossfight.
  • Changed where you get the map of the final stage so that players won't miss it.
    [/spoiler]
