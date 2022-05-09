Patch Notes v0.1.20

We're back! After a long hiatus for personal reasons, I'm finally updating again, starting with this big, graphical, catch-up update.
- Various UI design changes and tweaks
- Shop overhaul! The shop menu and the merchant himself have both been updated with awesome new graphics from [Nicholas Acheff](nacheffdesign.com)! The shop now also works completely via the menu, which is hopefully more intuitive and generally better.
- Many more new monster sprites from Nick! The Sapper Golbin, Spectre, Zombie, Demon, Cave Creature, Rogue, Driller, Serpent, Fuzzy Wuzzy, and Golem enemies all have new sprites!
- A couple of completely new, rare enemies! The Shoggoth and Adorable Critter have now been added to the game. (They are rare finds, though. Good luck!)
- Updates to the enemy spawn curve
- Small fixes to wizard face 5
- Fixes to Thorn Aura upgrade display
- Fix/buff Halo Shield upgrade to work immediately
Changed files in this update