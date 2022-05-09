 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Are You A Wizard update for 9 May 2022

Patch Notes v0.1.20

Share · View all patches · Build 8701149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're back! After a long hiatus for personal reasons, I'm finally updating again, starting with this big, graphical, catch-up update.

  • Various UI design changes and tweaks
  • Shop overhaul! The shop menu and the merchant himself have both been updated with awesome new graphics from [Nicholas Acheff](nacheffdesign.com)! The shop now also works completely via the menu, which is hopefully more intuitive and generally better.
  • Many more new monster sprites from Nick! The Sapper Golbin, Spectre, Zombie, Demon, Cave Creature, Rogue, Driller, Serpent, Fuzzy Wuzzy, and Golem enemies all have new sprites!
  • A couple of completely new, rare enemies! The Shoggoth and Adorable Critter have now been added to the game. (They are rare finds, though. Good luck!)
  • Updates to the enemy spawn curve
  • Small fixes to wizard face 5
  • Fixes to Thorn Aura upgrade display
  • Fix/buff Halo Shield upgrade to work immediately

Changed files in this update

Are You A Wizard Content Depot 1066661
  • Loading history…
Are You A Wizard Windows 32-bit Depot 1066662
  • Loading history…
Are You A Wizard Mac Depot 1066663
  • Loading history…
Are You A Wizard Linux Depot 1066664
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.