Lords of Solgrund update for 8 May 2022

Patch 0.05 EA

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Caravan Rework
  • Caravans are no longer trainable or controllable
  • Trade by setting a rally point from a storehouse to another storehouse
  • Load resources into the caravan via the same interface as before
  • Dispatching the caravan will send it to the targeted storehouse (if the caravan dies along the way, the resources are lost)
Gameplay Changes
  • New shift function: Holding shift while training units will train them instantly at a 5x increased coin cost
  • World difficulty no longer modifies random event/thievery frequency
  • Increased peaceful difficulty tax bonus to 20% and extreme difficulty tax penalty to 10%
  • Reduced militia's anti-mounted damage from 40 to 20
  • Increased on-foot movement speed by 15%
  • Increased mounted movement speed by 10%
  • Garrisons such as castle, watch tower and guard tower are restricted to be built too close together (4 tiles)
  • Spell ward is now an AOE ability and its mana cost increased from 3 to 6
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed garrisoned soldiers crashing the game on loading a saved game
  • Fixed toggling wares for the marketplace and barracks (wares can now be disabled in the marketplace and barracks)
  • Removed unit limit from barracks
  • Spellcasters now cost 1 mana crystal to train and their coin cost increased to 500 from 400
  • Capturing a tower no longer captures other towers in its vicinity
  • Fixed an issue where units would retain the starving debuff after just eating
  • Medicines correctly provide immunity against disease for a short period after being consumed
  • Fixed an issue where units would get stuck in construction mode after a structure has been completed
  • Wells and statues no longer get set on fire when captured
  • Control group hotkeys no longer activate when chat is in focus
  • Fixed an issue where bowmen would walk outside their garrison to fire at their target
  • Graphics for units inside buildings correctly show when loading a saved game
Graphics Changes
  • Redrawn water and shallows graphics
  • Water and lilypads are animated
  • New design for the furniture maker's workplace
