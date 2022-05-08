Patch 0.05 EA

Caravan Rework
- Caravans are no longer trainable or controllable
- Trade by setting a rally point from a storehouse to another storehouse
- Load resources into the caravan via the same interface as before
- Dispatching the caravan will send it to the targeted storehouse (if the caravan dies along the way, the resources are lost)
Gameplay Changes
- New shift function: Holding shift while training units will train them instantly at a 5x increased coin cost
- World difficulty no longer modifies random event/thievery frequency
- Increased peaceful difficulty tax bonus to 20% and extreme difficulty tax penalty to 10%
- Reduced militia's anti-mounted damage from 40 to 20
- Increased on-foot movement speed by 15%
- Increased mounted movement speed by 10%
- Garrisons such as castle, watch tower and guard tower are restricted to be built too close together (4 tiles)
- Spell ward is now an AOE ability and its mana cost increased from 3 to 6
Bug Fixes
- Fixed garrisoned soldiers crashing the game on loading a saved game
- Fixed toggling wares for the marketplace and barracks (wares can now be disabled in the marketplace and barracks)
- Removed unit limit from barracks
- Spellcasters now cost 1 mana crystal to train and their coin cost increased to 500 from 400
- Capturing a tower no longer captures other towers in its vicinity
- Fixed an issue where units would retain the starving debuff after just eating
- Medicines correctly provide immunity against disease for a short period after being consumed
- Fixed an issue where units would get stuck in construction mode after a structure has been completed
- Wells and statues no longer get set on fire when captured
- Control group hotkeys no longer activate when chat is in focus
- Fixed an issue where bowmen would walk outside their garrison to fire at their target
- Graphics for units inside buildings correctly show when loading a saved game
Graphics Changes
- Redrawn water and shallows graphics
- Water and lilypads are animated
- New design for the furniture maker's workplace
