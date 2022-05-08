 Skip to content

OLI update for 8 May 2022

Update 1.4.3.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update:

-Adjusting the volume of the ambient sound in some areas of the game;
-Adjustment of the trigger responsible to call the next scene in the balloon Chapter;
-Editing of text positioning in the game credits;

