update 8 may 2022

- Added volume controls
- Added controller support
- Submitted the .exe to Bitdefender for whitelisting (shouldn't quarantine anymore - please let me know if anyone still has this problem)
NEXT STEPS:
- Continue improving the controller use, especially aiming with the right joystick (please let me know how it works - the joystick doesn't seem to perform as well as the mouse)
- Add an option to turn off the red damage effect that flashes on the screen
- Fix the player death animation on non-1080p resolutions
- Add windowed mode and preserve aspect ratio for ultra wide resolutions / non-16:9 screens
- Make weapon drops more obvious (play a sound, display a light flash, and a circle on the ground underneath the weapon)
- Create a controls guide for the gamepad / controller use
Thanks again guys! Keep providing feedback and I'll keep adding features.
Changed files in this update