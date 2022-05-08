 Skip to content

Acquitted update for 8 May 2022

update 8 may 2022

Build 8700969

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added volume controls
  • Added controller support
  • Submitted the .exe to Bitdefender for whitelisting (shouldn't quarantine anymore - please let me know if anyone still has this problem)

NEXT STEPS:

  • Continue improving the controller use, especially aiming with the right joystick (please let me know how it works - the joystick doesn't seem to perform as well as the mouse)
  • Add an option to turn off the red damage effect that flashes on the screen
  • Fix the player death animation on non-1080p resolutions
  • Add windowed mode and preserve aspect ratio for ultra wide resolutions / non-16:9 screens
  • Make weapon drops more obvious (play a sound, display a light flash, and a circle on the ground underneath the weapon)
  • Create a controls guide for the gamepad / controller use

Thanks again guys! Keep providing feedback and I'll keep adding features.

