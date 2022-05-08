Patch 5.25.807 (Homes)

This patch consolidates some of the recipes into a more manageable format, as well as adding Housing, and tweaks to the Ravagers.
It also contains a potential fix for memory errors during startup.
GAMEPLAY
- Recipes can now have weighted, randomized, outputs
- The following recipes have been removed
- Siderite mining (Tier 6)
- Enargite mining (Tier 6)
- Cobaltite mining (Tier 6)
- Sand mining (Tier 6)
- Limestone mining (Tier 6)
- Coal mining (Tier 6)
Ways to focus on specific outputs will come back in the future
New recipes are available
- Mine > Rudimentary mining (Tier 6)
- Forgeworks > Furnace > Glass (Tier 6)
New building Housing
Multiple Production lines can now be Sweeping at the same time
Adjusted Ravager Scout base spawn probability to 1/60min, up from 1/100min
Ravager Scouts can now be clicked on, dealing damage to the ship and eventually destroying it
Max simultaneous Ravager Scouts per planet is now unlimited, up from 1
Increased planet stockpiled resources factor on Ravager Fleet strength
Max simultaneous Ravager Fleets per planet is now unlimited, up from 1
Defense installations now consume 5 munition/minute during combat, up from 1 munition/minute CLIENT
Greatly improved hashmap performance INTERFACE
Added some more indicators to Production line states to show what they're doing
Added more icons to Production line states
Updated Ravager Scout tooltip to reflect that it can now be clicked on to deal damage to it BACKEND
Greatly improved hashmap performance BUGS (Thank you for reporting issues and bugs, your help is greatly appreciated!)
Fixed resources not being moved from Building- to Planet- stockpile
Moved some code around and added some potential fixes to errors when loading large files (Such as the clouds)
Fixed some session static data being sent more than once during a session
Fixed one cause of server crashes
Changed files in this update