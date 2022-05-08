 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Gods and Idols update for 8 May 2022

Patch 5.25.807 (Homes)

Share · View all patches · Build 8700772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch consolidates some of the recipes into a more manageable format, as well as adding Housing, and tweaks to the Ravagers.
It also contains a potential fix for memory errors during startup.

GAMEPLAY

  • Recipes can now have weighted, randomized, outputs
  • The following recipes have been removed
    • Siderite mining (Tier 6)
    • Enargite mining (Tier 6)
    • Cobaltite mining (Tier 6)
    • Sand mining (Tier 6)
    • Limestone mining (Tier 6)
    • Coal mining (Tier 6)

Ways to focus on specific outputs will come back in the future

  • New recipes are available

    • Mine > Rudimentary mining (Tier 6)
    • Forgeworks > Furnace > Glass (Tier 6)

  • New building Housing

  • Multiple Production lines can now be Sweeping at the same time

  • Adjusted Ravager Scout base spawn probability to 1/60min, up from 1/100min

  • Ravager Scouts can now be clicked on, dealing damage to the ship and eventually destroying it

  • Max simultaneous Ravager Scouts per planet is now unlimited, up from 1

  • Increased planet stockpiled resources factor on Ravager Fleet strength

  • Max simultaneous Ravager Fleets per planet is now unlimited, up from 1

  • Defense installations now consume 5 munition/minute during combat, up from 1 munition/minute CLIENT

  • Greatly improved hashmap performance INTERFACE

  • Added some more indicators to Production line states to show what they're doing

  • Added more icons to Production line states

  • Updated Ravager Scout tooltip to reflect that it can now be clicked on to deal damage to it BACKEND

  • Greatly improved hashmap performance BUGS (Thank you for reporting issues and bugs, your help is greatly appreciated!)

  • Fixed resources not being moved from Building- to Planet- stockpile

  • Moved some code around and added some potential fixes to errors when loading large files (Such as the clouds)

  • Fixed some session static data being sent more than once during a session

  • Fixed one cause of server crashes

Changed files in this update

Gods and Idols Content Depot 423891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.