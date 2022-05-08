Update 1.7.0

Hello everyone,
This update ended being way bigger than the expected. So many player feedback was received in a short amount of time and I done my best to attend the new requests.
Here is the changelog:
General:
- Added some missing information to the encyclopedia, like the required tech level.
- AI player moves now run slight faster when the unit animation is skipped due the fog of war.
- Removed the map name from workshop maps thumbnail.
- When uploading a map to the workshop you can choose the thumbnail to be either the minimap, or a big ingame screenshot covering the whole map.
- Added an option to automatically follow AI units during its turn.
- New shortcut: I - Intel window.
- The player list UI now explicity denotes which players are AI controlled.
- The map editor now has a symmetry tool.
- It's now possible to start a skirmish battle with 0 money (make sure the map to have ways to generate income).
- Added a quick re-supply animation.
- Map author name now appears in the pre-game screen.
- The map browser now uses a scrollbar instead of making the thumbnails smaller with a large number of available maps.
- Added S as hotkey for Supply.
- Fire and smoke from damaged buildings doesn't appear over units anymore.
- Added an animation when a unit is low on ammo or fuel.
- Defense towers can now be sold just like buildings.
- It's now possible to take a big screenshot ingame by entering /bigscreenshot on the console, or /bigscreenshotreduced to cap the resolution to 1024x1024. The screenshot is saved at the main game folder.
- Slight improvements over some GUI-related sprites.
Modding:
- A unit / building may now be set as exclusive to more than one general at the same time.
- A unit or building with Max HP <= 0 becomes invulnerable.
- It's now possible to set how many turns a building takes to fully construct (TurnsToBuild).
- If a unit uses fuel, it may consume a fixed amount per turn (FuelPerTurn).
- Ships that run out of fuel may die just like air units (ShipSinkWithoutFuel).
- It's now possible to configure the starting unit / building for skirmish games.
- Can now set piece nicknames.
- Can now set a limit (per player) for every kind of unit / building. Good for creating hero units.
- All property names are now case insensitive.
AI:
- Properly manages unit supply by using supplier units to resupply others, and retreats units when supply is low.
- Goes after neutral buildings more often.
- Captures neutral vehicles.
- Uses the self-destruct ability.
Bugfixes:
- Ocasional bug with very short scroll bars.
- Screen transitions would sometimes cause the screen to quickly flicker.
- Incorrect horizontal text scale on long map names.
- The intel window didn't take into account the economic general when calculating the turn income.
- Resizing the map could leave units/buildings out of bounds.
- Long unit descriptions now properly breaks the line instead of leaking outside the window space.
- A supplier unit could supply itself.
- In a online non-simultaneous match, producing any unit would clear the fog for other players too.
- Hovering the mouse over the console location would prevent zooming in/out even while the console was already faded out.
- in the map editor, resizing the map to a smaller size could get the camera out of bounds.
- AI using the Quick Scope ability would get confused when controlling its indirect units.
- Opening the score graph past the turn 128 would crash the game.
Enjoy!
Space.cpp
Changed files in this update