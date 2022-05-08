 Skip to content

Eternal Warfare update for 8 May 2022

Update 1.7.0

Update 1.7.0

Hello everyone,

This update ended being way bigger than the expected. So many player feedback was received in a short amount of time and I done my best to attend the new requests.
Here is the changelog:

General:

  • Added some missing information to the encyclopedia, like the required tech level.
  • AI player moves now run slight faster when the unit animation is skipped due the fog of war.
  • Removed the map name from workshop maps thumbnail.
  • When uploading a map to the workshop you can choose the thumbnail to be either the minimap, or a big ingame screenshot covering the whole map.
  • Added an option to automatically follow AI units during its turn.
  • New shortcut: I - Intel window.
  • The player list UI now explicity denotes which players are AI controlled.
  • The map editor now has a symmetry tool.
  • It's now possible to start a skirmish battle with 0 money (make sure the map to have ways to generate income).
  • Added a quick re-supply animation.
  • Map author name now appears in the pre-game screen.
  • The map browser now uses a scrollbar instead of making the thumbnails smaller with a large number of available maps.
  • Added S as hotkey for Supply.
  • Fire and smoke from damaged buildings doesn't appear over units anymore.
  • Added an animation when a unit is low on ammo or fuel.
  • Defense towers can now be sold just like buildings.
  • It's now possible to take a big screenshot ingame by entering /bigscreenshot on the console, or /bigscreenshotreduced to cap the resolution to 1024x1024. The screenshot is saved at the main game folder.
  • Slight improvements over some GUI-related sprites.

Modding:

  • A unit / building may now be set as exclusive to more than one general at the same time.
  • A unit or building with Max HP <= 0 becomes invulnerable.
  • It's now possible to set how many turns a building takes to fully construct (TurnsToBuild).
  • If a unit uses fuel, it may consume a fixed amount per turn (FuelPerTurn).
  • Ships that run out of fuel may die just like air units (ShipSinkWithoutFuel).
  • It's now possible to configure the starting unit / building for skirmish games.
  • Can now set piece nicknames.
  • Can now set a limit (per player) for every kind of unit / building. Good for creating hero units.
  • All property names are now case insensitive.

AI:

  • Properly manages unit supply by using supplier units to resupply others, and retreats units when supply is low.
  • Goes after neutral buildings more often.
  • Captures neutral vehicles.
  • Uses the self-destruct ability.

Bugfixes:

  • Ocasional bug with very short scroll bars.
  • Screen transitions would sometimes cause the screen to quickly flicker.
  • Incorrect horizontal text scale on long map names.
  • The intel window didn't take into account the economic general when calculating the turn income.
  • Resizing the map could leave units/buildings out of bounds.
  • Long unit descriptions now properly breaks the line instead of leaking outside the window space.
  • A supplier unit could supply itself.
  • In a online non-simultaneous match, producing any unit would clear the fog for other players too.
  • Hovering the mouse over the console location would prevent zooming in/out even while the console was already faded out.
  • in the map editor, resizing the map to a smaller size could get the camera out of bounds.
  • AI using the Quick Scope ability would get confused when controlling its indirect units.
  • Opening the score graph past the turn 128 would crash the game.

Enjoy!
