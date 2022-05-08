 Skip to content

Fidget Spinner RPG update for 8 May 2022

Early Access V1.0.9 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following changes have been made since 1.0.7 (1.0.8 didn't have a post as it was just a single small fix):

  • The seizure warning dialog should now properly resize at extreme aspect ratios.
  • Fixed an issue with some jewelry items "eating" the gem placed in their last socket slot upon closing the socket window.
  • Added a few more performance optimizations, particularly in the area of queue slot pooling.
  • Fixed an issue with two journey objectives that weren't listed properly on journey map.
  • Fixed an issue with text clipping on automation mode window if resizing window then switching to ability automation.
  • Fixed a number overflow issue that could cause reduced item quality rolls if your stats got too high.
  • Fixed an issue with queue slots sometimes having an incorrect aspect ratio.
