Early Access V1.0.9 Update

The following changes have been made since 1.0.7 (1.0.8 didn't have a post as it was just a single small fix):
- The seizure warning dialog should now properly resize at extreme aspect ratios.
- Fixed an issue with some jewelry items "eating" the gem placed in their last socket slot upon closing the socket window.
- Added a few more performance optimizations, particularly in the area of queue slot pooling.
- Fixed an issue with two journey objectives that weren't listed properly on journey map.
- Fixed an issue with text clipping on automation mode window if resizing window then switching to ability automation.
- Fixed a number overflow issue that could cause reduced item quality rolls if your stats got too high.
- Fixed an issue with queue slots sometimes having an incorrect aspect ratio.
Changed files in this update