Version: B 5.6

ChangeLog:
New features:
- you can now filter the lobby list by friends
- you can now drop money for other players
- SteamCloud and save file added again
Changes:
- EMF & Ghostbox can now be detected easier again
- fear does not increase so fast anymore
- you can now no longer join directly via the license plate
- When the host leaves the game, all players leave the game
- You can now reach higher levels than 10
bug fixes:
- you now also get expert points for the new creatures
- the bookmark of the ghoul is now correctly hidden if it is not relevant
- you can now not join games that have a different game version
- you should now be able to join lobbies that have already played a round without having movement glitches
- the Steam profile pictures should be displayed correctly in the lobby list
- in the purchase menu the money is now displayed correctly
- the graphics settings were sometimes not saved/applied correctly
- more CPU improvements
Changed files in this update