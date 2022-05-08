 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 8 May 2022

Version: B 5.6

Version: B 5.6
Build 8700554

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ChangeLog:

New features:

  • you can now filter the lobby list by friends
  • you can now drop money for other players
  • SteamCloud and save file added again

Changes:

  • EMF & Ghostbox can now be detected easier again
  • fear does not increase so fast anymore
  • you can now no longer join directly via the license plate
  • When the host leaves the game, all players leave the game
  • You can now reach higher levels than 10

bug fixes:

  • you now also get expert points for the new creatures
  • the bookmark of the ghoul is now correctly hidden if it is not relevant
  • you can now not join games that have a different game version
  • you should now be able to join lobbies that have already played a round without having movement glitches
  • the Steam profile pictures should be displayed correctly in the lobby list
  • in the purchase menu the money is now displayed correctly
  • the graphics settings were sometimes not saved/applied correctly
  • more CPU improvements
