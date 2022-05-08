 Skip to content

Zero World Playtest update for 8 May 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8700474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features
Added Remove Owner option to Plot Poles
Added Max Owners setting to Plot Poles
Added destruction effect type to resources

Changes
Changed default Nav Mesh Generation settings

Fixes
Fixed crafting recipes not pausing with crafting component
Fixed warning with melee attacks
Fixed closing game in respawn screen destroying dead body
Fixed ammo chamber on starting weapons
Fixed dehydration and starvation damage when dead
Fixed grenades damaging respawned character from dead body

