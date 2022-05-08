Features
Added Remove Owner option to Plot Poles
Added Max Owners setting to Plot Poles
Added destruction effect type to resources
Changes
Changed default Nav Mesh Generation settings
Fixes
Fixed crafting recipes not pausing with crafting component
Fixed warning with melee attacks
Fixed closing game in respawn screen destroying dead body
Fixed ammo chamber on starting weapons
Fixed dehydration and starvation damage when dead
Fixed grenades damaging respawned character from dead body
Changed files in this update