There was a bug were the Low settings weren't applying correctly to the game now low-end GPU Should not struggle much with the Low Setting.
Ninja Noboken update for 8 May 2022
Patch 1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
There was a bug were the Low settings weren't applying correctly to the game now low-end GPU Should not struggle much with the Low Setting.
Changed files in this update