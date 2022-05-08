 Skip to content

Ninja Noboken update for 8 May 2022

Patch 1.1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a bug were the Low settings weren't applying correctly to the game now low-end GPU Should not struggle much with the Low Setting.

