Pachillinko update for 8 May 2022

Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8700427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, my dear Pachillinko players!
I am sorry it took so long to roll out this update, but here it is! Also I want to thank you all again for a tremendous support you showed me these months after release.

New Pachinko tables:

  • Spinners, spinners, spinners... Hopefully you don't have a spinner phobia. If you do - stay away from table 5.
  • Do you remember one of the classic game franchises - Portal? I do! So in a way as a tribute to that - new mechanic is introduced in another new table for Pachinko mode. See it for yourself!

Changes added:

  • New unlockabe tables! Unlocked by spending some not-so-hard-earned cash in casual Pachinko mode.
  • Main menu's background is more visually appealing.

Bug fixes:

  • Disappearing fonts on smaller screen resolutions.
  • Improvements to stability.

Future plans:
Do you like different neon colors?

  • I do!
    Do you like customization?
  • I do!
    Do you want make your pachinko and plinko tables more personalized and not to look at the same color palettes all the time?
  • I do! Uhm... I mean I like current color palette... but I am pretty sure you have your own preferences and I am looking forward to give you ability to change things a bit...
