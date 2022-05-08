Update 1.2

Greetings, my dear Pachillinko players!
I am sorry it took so long to roll out this update, but here it is! Also I want to thank you all again for a tremendous support you showed me these months after release.
New Pachinko tables:
- Spinners, spinners, spinners... Hopefully you don't have a spinner phobia. If you do - stay away from table 5.
- Do you remember one of the classic game franchises - Portal? I do! So in a way as a tribute to that - new mechanic is introduced in another new table for Pachinko mode. See it for yourself!
Changes added:
- New unlockabe tables! Unlocked by spending some not-so-hard-earned cash in casual Pachinko mode.
- Main menu's background is more visually appealing.
Bug fixes:
- Disappearing fonts on smaller screen resolutions.
- Improvements to stability.
Future plans:
Do you like different neon colors?
- I do!
Do you like customization?
- I do!
Do you want make your pachinko and plinko tables more personalized and not to look at the same color palettes all the time?
- I do! Uhm... I mean I like current color palette... but I am pretty sure you have your own preferences and I am looking forward to give you ability to change things a bit...
