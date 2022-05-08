UPDATE #17 - INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

Mother knows that sometimes controlling a Utopia is very difficult, and the supervisors did not have all the necessary information. To make your job easier, Mother has designed new tools for you.

It has mainly improved the graphic quality, and now adapts to the new times by improving the resolution, which is now 1920 x 1080. Some graphics have been improved. Now there are more eyes watching you. More eyes = More paranoia.

You now also have new information about your citizens and science production every turn. More information = More control.

CHANGELOG 1.1

IMPROVEMENTS

The native resolution is now 1920 x 1080

New background screen

It is now reported when a citizen is under surveillance and when there is no information about him/her

Science production is now shown in the technologies panel and in the discovered technologies panel

Now a possible exploit of discovering traitors you had no information about when searching the citizen list in the citizen registration panel is avoided

Text flickering is now avoided when choosing technologies

-Some graphics have been improved

CHANGES

Now for alerts it is more of a priority to have a snitch than members of the five eyes

Thank you for playing WORLD OF PARANOIA

KILL ALL TRAITORS!

