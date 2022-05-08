Game updated!

Hello,
The game has been updated to fix a minor bug in the mesh merger and adds a few new thigs (see below).
For the next version, I will be adding in some of the ideology specific decorations as well as continuing work on tidying up and polishing current features.
Hopefully I will be able to have some more frequent communication as I'm now finishing up on some of the work that has taken up (too much) time recently.
Ideology building texts (in english) updated.
Ideology building descriptiopns added (in english).
Info label added for zones not growing below certain levels of city population.
Added conglomerates being angered if tax rates for hotels are too high (similar to how it is for industry and commerce).
Fix for null ref. error in mesh merger.
