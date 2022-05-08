 Skip to content

Atmocity update for 8 May 2022

Game updated!

Hello,
The game has been updated to fix a minor bug in the mesh merger and adds a few new thigs (see below).
For the next version, I will be adding in some of the ideology specific decorations as well as continuing work on tidying up and polishing current features.
Hopefully I will be able to have some more frequent communication as I'm now finishing up on some of the work that has taken up (too much) time recently.

  • Ideology building texts (in english) updated.

  • Ideology building descriptiopns added (in english).

  • Info label added for zones not growing below certain levels of city population.

  • Added conglomerates being angered if tax rates for hotels are too high (similar to how it is for industry and commerce).

  • Fix for null ref. error in mesh merger.

Changed files in this update

Atmocity Win64 Depot 779381
Atmocity Win32 Depot 779382
Atmocity Linux Depot 779383
Atmocity Mac Depot 779384
