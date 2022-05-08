v1.42 Bug fixes and small changes

Features and changes
- The crosshair editor now behaves like valorant. It should be easy to copy your crosshair from Valorant to Oblivity.
- added basic post processing for better visibility
- added the option to deactivate the floor in the map editor
- adjusted the default visual settings
- adjusted selection shader in the model editor (increased transparency)
- spotlight widget now automaticly scrolls through different scenarios.
- add popup text when hovering over now greyed out continue button in the first steps
- log files are now saving a history of the map editor changes for better debugging
Bug fixes
- fixed trainer-widget DPI problem
- fixed double uploads to the workshop
- small bug fixes
Changed files in this update