Oblivity update for 8 May 2022

v1.42 Bug fixes and small changes

Features and changes

  • The crosshair editor now behaves like valorant. It should be easy to copy your crosshair from Valorant to Oblivity.
  • added basic post processing for better visibility
  • added the option to deactivate the floor in the map editor
  • adjusted the default visual settings
  • adjusted selection shader in the model editor (increased transparency)
  • spotlight widget now automaticly scrolls through different scenarios.
  • add popup text when hovering over now greyed out continue button in the first steps
  • log files are now saving a history of the map editor changes for better debugging

Bug fixes

  • fixed trainer-widget DPI problem
  • fixed double uploads to the workshop
  • small bug fixes

