Alpha 4.0 update

Update Alpha 4.0 is available for download.
List of changes:
- Updated global map generation. Now, with each new game, the number and type of static, visited locations are randomly generated.
- Added a target label on the global map where the player is moving.
- Added the feature to change the map scale (zoom out and zoom in with the mouse wheel).
- Added a screen visibility indicator on the minimap.
- Added the feature to accelerate the movement of the camera on the map by pressing the left Shift key.
- Added a time flow indicator.
- Added generation of dangerous (yellow) and especially dangerous (red) zones on the global map. The chance of random encounters in these zones is increased, as well as these zones have their own chances for each type of random encounter. For example: the meetings "sandstorm" and "ruins of the forerunners" are most often found in particularly dangerous areas.
- A new type of static location – Tractor plant. At this location, there is an increased chance of more powerful and rare crawlers appearing on sale.
- A new type of static location – the Battle Monastery.
- A new type of static location – Megalith.
- A new type of static location – Scrapyard.
- A new special mercenary – Gromozeka.
- A new special mercenary – Cybermamonth.
- New special mercenary – J-13.
- Now the generation price of hiring special mercenaries depends on his items.
- Changed the generation of an abandoned mine. Now its appearance is randomly generated.
- Changed the generation of the cave. Now its appearance is randomly generated.
- Updated generation of scrap dumps at locations.
- Added names for most structural NPCs.
- New structural mob - Landslide grabber.
- A new structural mob – Toolhit.
- Changed the special location: Crawlers graveyard. The chance to meet a location has been increased, but the chance of a special loot appearing on it has been reduced.
- A rebalance of the characteristics of all crawlers has been made.
- A new faction has been added – Incrudarian Arbitration.
- Added a new sub–faction of Medercurizators - Cyberdemons.
- A new random structure – the Altar of Gobras.
- New random structure – Gantry crane.
- Updated structure – Stone blockage.
- The system of payment for goods during trade has been changed. Now, if the transaction is not equal, money will be automatically withdrawn from the merchant or player, if available. If there is an unequal exchange and there is no money in the inventory, the transaction will not be completed.
- Added the display of the maximum allowable number of crew in the characteristics of the crawler.
- Added a new crawler - Digger.
- Added a new crawler - Ram.
- Updated the simulation system of life on locations. NPCs are more likely to visit large settlements and less often small ones.
- Added random NPCs visiting the player's base during its development.
- New items: Helmet 4, Gas Mask 5, Jacket 5, Armored Vest 1, Metal Vest 2, Harness 2, Knife 2, Metal Greaves, Green Robe, Presbyter's Robe, Presbyter's Hood.
- Upgrade the appearance of hydraulic armor.
- Added faction flag icon of the stormed object in the boarding menu.
- Added a new music track.
- Multiple bug fixes.
Let me remind you that saving the old version will not work in Alpha 4.0, but it is possible to install and play the older version.
To do this, right-click in the game library on Steam on Scraplers, go to Properties - BETA VERSIONS tab and select the desired version.
Changed files in this update