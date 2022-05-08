 Skip to content

The Genesis Project update for 8 May 2022

Loading and house building Patch 0.5.0-8

This patch should hopefully make loading saved sessions work better, fixes two annoyances in house creation, and get rid of some mysterious bugs with building after visiting your land.

  • Fix the game loading in the wrong land
  • No more falling through the land upon loading
  • In the house creator, save the player's current position as spawn point
  • Fix checks for whether furniture can be placed
  • Make sure when loading, clothes go in the correct slots (no more wearing your pants as a hat)
  • Prevent empty lobby names
  • Make sure gates and return nodes show up at the right height
  • No longer save items on a table or in a furnace twice

