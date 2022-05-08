 Skip to content

Infindustry update for 8 May 2022

Version 1.11

  • Added Water Pump building and Water Works research.
  • Added 3-way conveyor belt Branch object.
  • Added way to move camera via mouse by holding a key/button. (default: middle mouse or Ctrl)
  • Added a help panel for referring back to the tutorial and other notes.
  • Added filtering options to HQ panel.
  • The Camera Rotate/Move hold-buttons can now be remapped.
  • Made Fishing cheaper to unlock.
  • Adjusted how roads and belts are placed to prevent them from being placed too low over/in buildings.
  • Peons can now be placed on roads/paths. Before they were seen as obstacles during placement.
  • Decreased the "stickiness" value of rotating camera via mouse which should result in not feeling so much of a delay before the camera starts reacting to the input.
  • Fixed a problem where research might not unlock new buildings in old saves.
  • Changed the way Worker Pool and Housing Space values are presented since the previous method confused some players.
  • The building panel now resizes the Inventory view to show 2 lines of items when there are many entries.

