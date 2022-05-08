 Skip to content

Vampire Survivors update for 8 May 2022

Patch 0.5.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

Contains 8 new achievements and:

  • A coffin in Gallo Tower
  • 1 new weapon
  • 2 weapon evolutions
  • 1 new item to pickup
  • 2 new Arcanas
  • 1 new relic/minor gameplay option
  • 1 more rank for Banish


Tweaks:

  • updated some sprites
  • added Fullscreen toggle in Options menu
  • temporarily removed copyrighted music tracks and therefore "Streamer safe music" option (all music currently available is safe)
  • increased area scaling for King Bible and Unholy Vespers

Bugfixes:

  • Celestial Dusting firerate affected by FPS
  • Phieraggi not visually scaling with Area

Community

Thank you very much for all the new subscribers on poncle's YT channel, thanks to you we were finally able to disable ads on all our videos, so you can enjoy the content in peace!

