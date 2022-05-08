 Skip to content

Chippy update for 8 May 2022

Update 2022/05/08

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added stage subtitle (easy / co-op / speedrun) to loading / pause / game over screens
  • Fixed case where workshop stages would have to bake each time they're played
  • Fixed damage numbers not appearing on newer workshop stages
  • Button to open local workshop plugin now defaults to opening vscode if available
  • Added button to open /custom directory from workshop tab
  • Don't try to re-submit scores for old workshop stages
  • Fixed error reporting while playing workshop stages
  • Fixed player name sometimes being incorrect when watching replays

