Update 2022/05/08

- Added stage subtitle (easy / co-op / speedrun) to loading / pause / game over screens
- Fixed case where workshop stages would have to bake each time they're played
- Fixed damage numbers not appearing on newer workshop stages
- Button to open local workshop plugin now defaults to opening vscode if available
- Added button to open /custom directory from workshop tab
- Don't try to re-submit scores for old workshop stages
- Fixed error reporting while playing workshop stages
- Fixed player name sometimes being incorrect when watching replays
Be sure to check out these recently updated Workshop campaigns:
