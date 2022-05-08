 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 8 May 2022

[Ver 0.1.05080] Update Info

Build 8699705

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed a bug that caused progress to become impossible when the target is forced to move during a tame attack.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to become inoperable when searching in an empty space on a base map, etc.
  • Fixed a bug in which the overlapping of the weakening of attack and defense status abnormality was too effective.
  • Fixed a bug in dungeons where the effect of bonfires remained for multiple turns after restarting the game.
  • Fixed a bug with the time of day sign.
  • Fixed a problem where the main character was eating books.
  • Added "Total Turns" to the Result screen.
