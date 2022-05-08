[Ver 0.1.05080] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed a bug that caused progress to become impossible when the target is forced to move during a tame attack.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to become inoperable when searching in an empty space on a base map, etc.
- Fixed a bug in which the overlapping of the weakening of attack and defense status abnormality was too effective.
- Fixed a bug in dungeons where the effect of bonfires remained for multiple turns after restarting the game.
- Fixed a bug with the time of day sign.
- Fixed a problem where the main character was eating books.
- Added "Total Turns" to the Result screen.
Changed files in this update