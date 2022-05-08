v0.07 Update

Mostly bug fixes from Baka Friday Playtesting
- Expedition ends when only spirits are left
- Survive mode ends now when everyone is dead
- Coin dupe fix
- Some perks stacks are increased (+1 jump goes up to 20 etc.)
- Invis bug from first person
- Pickups go to nearest player when entering trigger at the same time
- Shouldn't be able to heal spirits
- Character is not blue anymore in customize scene
- Disabled some shadows on VFX
- Chat fix when message too long
- Player VFX rotation bug
- Mic not found spam fix
Changed files in this update