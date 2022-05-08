 Skip to content

Baka Adventures Playtest update for 8 May 2022

v0.07 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8699507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mostly bug fixes from Baka Friday Playtesting

  • Expedition ends when only spirits are left
  • Survive mode ends now when everyone is dead
  • Coin dupe fix
  • Some perks stacks are increased (+1 jump goes up to 20 etc.)
  • Invis bug from first person
  • Pickups go to nearest player when entering trigger at the same time
  • Shouldn't be able to heal spirits
  • Character is not blue anymore in customize scene
  • Disabled some shadows on VFX
  • Chat fix when message too long
  • Player VFX rotation bug
  • Mic not found spam fix
