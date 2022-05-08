 Skip to content

New Home: Medieval Village update for 8 May 2022

EA v0.49 Update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8699441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cemetery and a new tree type were added to the game with the EA v0.49 update. A few bug fixes have been made and the game engine version has been upgraded. Engine version upgraded from Unreal Engine 4.27.1 to Unreal Engine 5.01. Village leveling speed has also been adjusted for gameplay balancing.

New content

  • Cemetery: A place where dead villagers are buried. Having enough cemeteries in the village attracts the villagers.
  • A new tree: A second tree type has been added to the game and tree density on maps has been increased. In manual tree planting, you can change the tree type to be planted with the "T" key.

Balancements

  • Leveling speed: Since the content in the game has increased, the leveling speed has been slowed by half so that it takes longer for all content to be available for use. Also, spending money and adding a service building will no longer give you experience points.

Bug fixes

  • The sell selected button on the resource sell screen and the total income indicator have been fixed.
  • The bug where the name of the large hostel is not translated has been fixed.
  • Fixed an issue where all buildings were not displayed in the next level unlock list.
  • Fixed the number of resources in the informative text in the introduction to the tutorial.
