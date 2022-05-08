 Skip to content

Dragon Extinction VR update for 8 May 2022

0.5.7.7

Build 8699288 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed enemies de-spawning after entering SteamVR menu by preventing pausing
  • Fixed stuck loading due to dying during loading
  • Fixed VR Chat Keyboard remains open after closing Inventory
  • Fixed unable to use VR Chat Keyboard after sending a message
  • Fixed able to leave Dungeon Boss Arena (Exploit)
  • Removed casting with joystick/touch-pad down
  • Removed fade to black and rewind when head enters collider
  • Prevented walking through most walls

Changed files in this update

Dragon Extinction VR Content Depot 1301431
