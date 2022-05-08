- Fixed enemies de-spawning after entering SteamVR menu by preventing pausing
- Fixed stuck loading due to dying during loading
- Fixed VR Chat Keyboard remains open after closing Inventory
- Fixed unable to use VR Chat Keyboard after sending a message
- Fixed able to leave Dungeon Boss Arena (Exploit)
- Removed casting with joystick/touch-pad down
- Removed fade to black and rewind when head enters collider
- Prevented walking through most walls
Dragon Extinction VR update for 8 May 2022
0.5.7.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update