- Fixed players getting stuck in walls
- Fixed mouse offset in fullscreen mode (except for in the pause menu, for some reason)
- Protection against save file corruption (report to us if your save file does get corrupted - come join the discord!)
- Patched up a few holes here and there
Enjoy! These were the three big issues we were worried about, and we're glad to get them patched up. Please report to us if any of these issues are not fixed!
Jaded update for 8 May 2022
Beta 0.6.2 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update