 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Jaded update for 8 May 2022

Beta 0.6.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8698833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed players getting stuck in walls
  • Fixed mouse offset in fullscreen mode (except for in the pause menu, for some reason)
  • Protection against save file corruption (report to us if your save file does get corrupted - come join the discord!)
  • Patched up a few holes here and there
    Enjoy! These were the three big issues we were worried about, and we're glad to get them patched up. Please report to us if any of these issues are not fixed!
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.