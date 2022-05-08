 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Luck be a Landlord update for 8 May 2022

Content Patch #14 -- Hotfix #6

Share · View all patches · Build 8698791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where hovering over a sub-tooltip could cause the game to crash under a few specific circumstances
  • Fixed a bug where clicking the icons in the hover tooltip within a prompt for Credit Card, Credit Card Essence, or Chili Powder Essence would add that icon as a symbol/item instead of the intended symbol/item
  • Fixed a bug where clicking the icons in the hover tooltip within a Removal Token prompt would remove a symbol identical to the clicked icon if possible

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.