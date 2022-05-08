Content Patch #14 -- Hotfix #6

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
- Fixed a bug where hovering over a sub-tooltip could cause the game to crash under a few specific circumstances
- Fixed a bug where clicking the icons in the hover tooltip within a prompt for Credit Card, Credit Card Essence, or Chili Powder Essence would add that icon as a symbol/item instead of the intended symbol/item
- Fixed a bug where clicking the icons in the hover tooltip within a Removal Token prompt would remove a symbol identical to the clicked icon if possible
Changed files in this update