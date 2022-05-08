 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

The Vaults update for 8 May 2022

Forge Reworked! Fixes and Tutorial Updates!

Share · View all patches · Build 8698786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Reworked the forge as requested by players to make it easier for them to view the required items.
-Updated Tutorial UI
-Fixed button click issues
-Fixed User Account Creations Issues
-As Always - More to come!

Changed files in this update

Vaults Content Depot 1444781
  • Loading history…
The Vaults Depot Depot 1444782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.