-Reworked the forge as requested by players to make it easier for them to view the required items.
-Updated Tutorial UI
-Fixed button click issues
-Fixed User Account Creations Issues
-As Always - More to come!
The Vaults update for 8 May 2022
Forge Reworked! Fixes and Tutorial Updates!
