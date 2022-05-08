 Skip to content

FOONDA update for 8 May 2022

Patch Note

DAY2 PATCH

Hello, FOONDA players!

This is FOONDA Dev team. 

Are you enjoying playing FOONDA Early Access?

Although it is small, we have carried out the Day +2 update to make the puzzle clearing experience a little better.

Improvement
  • Adjusted the very first music/sound settings to 50%, which was 100% before.

FOONDA Dev team is operating a DISCORD server to provide a more enjoyable game service based on your opinions.

If you have a feature or game idea that you would like to see applied to FOONDA, even if it is a small thing, please feel free to leave a comment!

Then, see you in FOONDA~!

