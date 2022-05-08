Sneak Thief 1.0 - Day 1 Hotfixes

Thanks for all the help finding issues today! I was able to get most problems fixed.
The main issue people were having was performance, the game should be running a lot better now across all performance settings!
Please continue to report bugs and I will get the fixed ASAP!
All Fixes
- Fixed Graphics Settings no option for low (low settings were corrupted)
- Added performance setting for older systems
- Removed SSS memory usage (fixes performance across all settings)
- Fixed mouse sensitivity saving
- Fixed missing mesh issue
-
Fixed main menu controls section
Changed files in this update