 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Sneak Thief update for 8 May 2022

Sneak Thief 1.0 - Day 1 Hotfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8698601 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for all the help finding issues today! I was able to get most problems fixed.
The main issue people were having was performance, the game should be running a lot better now across all performance settings!
Please continue to report bugs and I will get the fixed ASAP!

All Fixes

  • Fixed Graphics Settings no option for low (low settings were corrupted)
  • Added performance setting for older systems
  • Removed SSS memory usage (fixes performance across all settings)
  • Fixed mouse sensitivity saving
  • Fixed missing mesh issue

  • Fixed main menu controls section

Changed files in this update

Sneak Thief Content Depot 508551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.