KovaaK's update for 9 May 2022

KovaaK's 3.0.2

KovaaK's 3.0.2 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another quick patch to address some issues. Thanks for all the feedback - keep it coming!

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue where invincibility wasn’t functioning as expected
  • Fixed an issue of linking from Trainer to Sandbox scenarios
  • Fixed an issue with “Stand Still Until Hurt” that was making lazy bots stand still, even after being hurt (Example: “Flip off Flick Random”)
  • Corrected the number of charges of the phase ability in some scenarios (Example: “Racer 1v1”)
  • Fixed Movement Based Scoring cap not working

As always, we wouldn't be here without you, so please send us your feedback and ideas - find us @KovaaKs and on our Discord. Thanks for your support and more great stuff coming soon!

