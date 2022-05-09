KovaaK's 3.0.2

Another quick patch to address some issues. Thanks for all the feedback - keep it coming!
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where invincibility wasn’t functioning as expected
- Fixed an issue of linking from Trainer to Sandbox scenarios
- Fixed an issue with “Stand Still Until Hurt” that was making lazy bots stand still, even after being hurt (Example: “Flip off Flick Random”)
- Corrected the number of charges of the phase ability in some scenarios (Example: “Racer 1v1”)
- Fixed Movement Based Scoring cap not working
As always, we wouldn't be here without you, so please send us your feedback and ideas - find us @KovaaKs and on our Discord. Thanks for your support and more great stuff coming soon!
Changed files in this update