Patch 0.13 Live

This patch mostly includes changes requested by the communities on both the Steam forums and our Discord servers. More changes to come in the future! I've also included an extended range of Ultra-wide resolutions, although these are currently labeled as WIP as they are not fully tested at this stage.
Accessibility
- New Accessibility menu, moved the camera shake setting into it
- Option to remove flashing on death screen under the Accessibility menu
- Option to tweak how much screen flash should happen in the Accessibility menu
- Dead-zone slide for controller
- Ability to turn off gamepads completely in options menu
- Toggle button to reduce speed to 75% of normal speed
- More Ultrawide resolutions added (very WIP at the moment)
Quality of Life Changes
- When exiting the car, the last weapon you had will be reselected
- Added depth of field effect to the weapon wheel
- Increased brightness of currently selected weapon in the weapon wheel
- Twincendiary's face display now dynamic depending on your ammo count
- Twincendiary flamethrower is now more responsive when switching
- Rotated car miniguns to be more centered
- Added brief invincibility when leaving shops
- The current Zhen counter remains on the top right corner when you enter shops
- Extra checkpoints have been added
Bug Fixes
- Fixed trigger on Emergence near uzis
- Jumppads no longer affect the player if they are in a car
- Fixed car audio mixer channels
- Fixed Micro-Missile weapon selection bug when entering cars and using ladders
- Fixed Micro-Missile hand placement when using middle weapon placement
- Fixed a bug preventing secret levels from been loaded
- Secret levels no longer have progression blocking bugs
- Fixed save data bugs on Dead Plaza
- Fixed save data bug on Rooftops
- Fixed respawn inventory bug on Rocket Jump Arena
- Removed double up of Restart Level in cassette levels
- Sloth corpses disappear between loads
- Can no longer Micro-Missile while on a ladder
- Can no longer chainsaw up ladders
Balancing, Visual and Audio Tweaks
- Lessened the amount of screen roll when running on wallrunning
- Moved ammo that appear before Artifact-Zero fight to be inside the arena
- Magnums now do double damage on headshots
- Halved the time it takes for enemies to spawn in
- Replaced intro screen so it would load properly and works with the audio mixer
