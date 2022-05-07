Week 1 Update notes.

- Fixed a bug that can cause the player to get out of bounds in the manor Attic.
- The Chess puzzle game board is now set up in the right orientation and with the proper piece arrangement.
- Fixed small Holes in the West wing bathroom, Wine Cellar & Twins dressing room.
- The Door in the kitchen can be opened from the distance.
- Removed an invisible drawer in the Master Bedroom.
- The Sword key hitbox is now bigger and easier to get after solving the templar knight’s puzzle
- Fixed a bug that displayed the wrong text notification when using the wrong item on the Sewing room necklace/Shocker.
- The steam pressure puzzle in the basement has clearer instructions and has been tweaked to be more accurate.
- Fixed some typos and grammar mistakes.
Please if you encounter any bug or glitch in the game report it in the community hub and we will do our best to fix it in the weekly update, Thanks for playing!
