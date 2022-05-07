 Skip to content

Fidget Spinner RPG update for 7 May 2022

Early Access V1.0.7 Update

Build 8697939 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following changes have been made:

  • Fixed an issue where an item's inventory icon could display the wrong quality tier border upon first receiving that item, resulting in a conflict between the tooltip quality and the icon's quality.
  • Disabled UI input handling on a lot of things that didn't need it (such as text, static images, etc.) to further improve UI performance.
  • Popup error messages are now shown from a small pool instead of created and destroyed on demand.
  • Switching between tabs on the macro/automation window should cause less lag now.
