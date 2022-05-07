Minor UI update

Version 0.5550920332
🎯 [UI] Properties currently not employed for drones or ship turrets have been removed from the character information UI.
🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue regarding creating a game on a machine without internet connection.
