[Added]
- Tooltips ON/OFF option on settings
- Current Gold display for Trader, Tavern, and House interactions
- Button to Show/Hide console while in town
- Update the game icon
- Added an additional animation speed while on battles. Now there's 2x 4x 6x 8x. (previously was 2x 3x 4x)
[Balanced]
- Stamina required for abilities. *
- Stamina Vial increased restore value from 12 to 15, Stamina Potion from 25 to 30. *
- Cheese and vegetables' stamina restore value increased by 1
- Increased hit chance starting values for all player characters *
- Hit Chance surplus points after 100 will subtract on the dodge and block chance on the battle resolve
[Fixed/Improved/Balanced]
- Will no longer spawn flowers, items, graves, and other interactable objects in ending points (points where it will set the following path)
- Half-vamp bat form would still trigger spiked traps and other ground traps
- Fix the bug that would cause text on speech balloons not to display
- Fix bug causing traits not to display when triggered
- Fix the incorrect description of the 'Caring' positive trait
- Fix the Bleeding description
- Stunned and frozen characters could still dodge and block attacks
- Since some values are saved within the savegame files, characters and items already saved will still use old values.
New characters and items will have updated values.
