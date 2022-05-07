 Skip to content

The Red Exile update for 7 May 2022

The Red Exile Update 0.955

The Red Exile Update 0.955

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

We have listened carefully to your wishes, and are ready to present you update version 0.955!

Changelog:
  • Added new perk rarity 'Mythical'
  • Updated perk selection menu
  • Updated pause menu
  • Added 8 new perks
  • Changed some existing perks
  • Added crosshair
  • An open chest no longer highlights when hovering over it
  • Now if you break the barricade on the door, the boards will fall to the ground
  • Improving the technical part of rooms generation
  • Simplified acquisition of Skill Points
  • Removed some rooms from the generation list
  • Added new rooms
  • Updated prop spawns in most rooms.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1751890

