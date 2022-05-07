The Red Exile Update 0.955

Hello everyone!
We have listened carefully to your wishes, and are ready to present you update version 0.955!
Changelog:
- Added new perk rarity 'Mythical'
- Updated perk selection menu
- Updated pause menu
- Added 8 new perks
- Changed some existing perks
- Added crosshair
- An open chest no longer highlights when hovering over it
- Now if you break the barricade on the door, the boards will fall to the ground
- Improving the technical part of rooms generation
- Simplified acquisition of Skill Points
- Removed some rooms from the generation list
- Added new rooms
- Updated prop spawns in most rooms.
