Update 0.14.9 (May 9)
New:
- Add a choose position option to the menu
- Show possible starting positions on scenario menu
- Added shift + ctrl to army + / - to increase or decrease by 100 / 10
- arrows pointing to slots during battle placement
- send food displays avatar
- initial widescreen camera support in editor
- allied region stats are visible
- Added more 18 more tips while loading
- Added more tips to the game based on a Steam user's questions.
Fixes:
- fix to menu scale in sub 1080p fullscreen res
- fixed incorrect input box highlight detection
- fixed unable to change generals
- fixed escape radial crash
- Fixed victory card simple english font being out of bounds.
- Fixed scenario setup hovering over one word would trigger all other words to enlarge on 2 player maps
- fixed a multiplayer battle crash
- Fixed messed up battle outcome screen not having correct Y, or correct units, or correct directions.
- fixed blank army after opening the skill tree
- fixed skill tree re-load card spawn position
- addressed several 'stutter' situations
- enabled highscore system for challenge island
- Fixed dynamic tokens from getting dropped on border regions and map tiles without regions
- Fixed troubadour crash from unfinished description over army.
- Fixed crash from dropping peasant on dynamic token.
- Fixed Mercia + Wessex map having a walled tree farm.
- Fixed tutorial battlespeed reset
- Fixed several battle setup text issues
- Fixed draw bug when hover mercenary in illegal campaign state.
- Fixed knight being able to move through swamp when passing allied unit afterward
- Fixed demolish option available for harbor
- Fixed demolish stable not updating tile
- Fixed mercenary size / color issue w/ hover @ campaign
- Fixed 'retreat' radial appearing when it shouldn't
- Fixed 'tile demolish' update render issue
- Fixed 'camp' inside castle w/ quick-battle
- Fixed fires in battle sometimes not saving/loading
- Fixed odd camera clamps w/ widescreen
- Fixed 'To Battle!' incorrect pan in tutorial
- Fixed tile overlap update w/ construction / demolish
- Fixed laggy army menu sliders
- Fixed max zoom-out bounds to be dynamic
- Fixed large map stuttering
- Fixed 'claim region' button out of place
- Fixed victory card text scale
- Fixed stuck in 'Over HUD' state in campaign (soft lock/freeze)
- Fixed end-game banner sizes broken
- Fixed ally region reveal tiles not updating correctly sometimes
- Fixed editor map-shrink tiles not updating correctly sometimes
- Fixed chapel/courtyard/stable incorrect battle label
- Fixed AI getting stuck in a loop trying to merge large armies
- Fixed server menu not having a title.
- Fixed other rare crashes
Changes:
- castles provide an extra general again
- major fps improments through optimising migration visuals, tiles, GUI elements, camera
- dissallow 2x walls on same border
- Modified 4 tutorial text lines for accuracy and clarity
- AI improvements (best regions for army creation, best target regions)
- Modified vertical + horizontal edge of screen panning to be 1px and 5px
- improved save data validation
- raider camp visual
- disabled 'sell' option in tutorial
- Allow opening rename region dialog
- flag in battle renders behind wall
- upgrade tiles re-render after season change & fade in
- unit count colors adjust for player color
- numerous 'skill tree' dialogs from black
- editor min size down to 6 from 15
- slight rewording for tutorial / beer task
- each 'tip box' dynamically scales to fit
- tithe/food label scales to fit
- story editor improvements, can now transfer data between levels
- addressed several 'stutter' situations
- AI card, siege and target selection improvements
Changed files in this update