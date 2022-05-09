 Skip to content

Rising Lords update for 9 May 2022

Update 0.14.9 (May 9)

New:

  • Add a choose position option to the menu
  • Show possible starting positions on scenario menu
  • Added shift + ctrl to army + / - to increase or decrease by 100 / 10
  • arrows pointing to slots during battle placement
  • send food displays avatar
  • initial widescreen camera support in editor
  • allied region stats are visible
  • Added more 18 more tips while loading
  • Added more tips to the game based on a Steam user's questions.

Fixes:

  • fix to menu scale in sub 1080p fullscreen res
  • fixed incorrect input box highlight detection
  • fixed unable to change generals
  • fixed escape radial crash
  • Fixed victory card simple english font being out of bounds.
  • Fixed scenario setup hovering over one word would trigger all other words to enlarge on 2 player maps
  • fixed a multiplayer battle crash
  • Fixed messed up battle outcome screen not having correct Y, or correct units, or correct directions.
  • fixed blank army after opening the skill tree
  • fixed skill tree re-load card spawn position
  • addressed several 'stutter' situations
  • enabled highscore system for challenge island
  • Fixed dynamic tokens from getting dropped on border regions and map tiles without regions
  • Fixed troubadour crash from unfinished description over army.
  • Fixed crash from dropping peasant on dynamic token.
  • Fixed Mercia + Wessex map having a walled tree farm.
  • Fixed tutorial battlespeed reset
  • Fixed several battle setup text issues
  • Fixed draw bug when hover mercenary in illegal campaign state.
  • Fixed knight being able to move through swamp when passing allied unit afterward
  • Fixed demolish option available for harbor
  • Fixed demolish stable not updating tile
  • Fixed mercenary size / color issue w/ hover @ campaign
  • Fixed 'retreat' radial appearing when it shouldn't
  • Fixed 'tile demolish' update render issue
  • Fixed 'camp' inside castle w/ quick-battle
  • Fixed fires in battle sometimes not saving/loading
  • Fixed odd camera clamps w/ widescreen
  • Fixed 'To Battle!' incorrect pan in tutorial
  • Fixed tile overlap update w/ construction / demolish
  • Fixed laggy army menu sliders
  • Fixed max zoom-out bounds to be dynamic
  • Fixed large map stuttering
  • Fixed 'claim region' button out of place
  • Fixed victory card text scale
  • Fixed stuck in 'Over HUD' state in campaign (soft lock/freeze)
  • Fixed end-game banner sizes broken
  • Fixed ally region reveal tiles not updating correctly sometimes
  • Fixed editor map-shrink tiles not updating correctly sometimes
  • Fixed chapel/courtyard/stable incorrect battle label
  • Fixed AI getting stuck in a loop trying to merge large armies
  • Fixed server menu not having a title.
  • Fixed other rare crashes

Changes:

  • castles provide an extra general again
  • major fps improments through optimising migration visuals, tiles, GUI elements, camera
  • dissallow 2x walls on same border
  • Modified 4 tutorial text lines for accuracy and clarity
  • AI improvements (best regions for army creation, best target regions)
  • Modified vertical + horizontal edge of screen panning to be 1px and 5px
  • improved save data validation
  • raider camp visual
  • disabled 'sell' option in tutorial
  • Allow opening rename region dialog
  • flag in battle renders behind wall
  • upgrade tiles re-render after season change & fade in
  • unit count colors adjust for player color
  • numerous 'skill tree' dialogs from black
  • editor min size down to 6 from 15
  • slight rewording for tutorial / beer task
  • each 'tip box' dynamically scales to fit
  • tithe/food label scales to fit
  • story editor improvements, can now transfer data between levels
  • AI card, siege and target selection improvements

