Small Patch #4

Hey everyone this week is another round of bug fixes here they are.
-
Added a collision mesh to the beams in the Mantis temple level so its easier to jump up on.
-
Lowered Fire rate of A.I Mantis in the Mantis temple level.
-
Added no blood screen script to the sewer level.
-
Fixed ammo not being able to be picked up in the sewer level.
-
Fixed ammo hud not showing once you get over 500 ammo.
You may need to Reinstall the game to ensure these fixes take effect. If their are any issues please post in discussion's.
Changed files in this update