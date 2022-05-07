We are pleased to announce that Pizza Synthwave Global Leaderboard is now live. You can now compete against players from all around the world to see who can set the best time for each level of the game. This update also adds the ability to instantly restart the level with F10.
Have fun competing!
Pizza Synthwave update for 7 May 2022
Announcing: GLOBAL LEADERBOARD is now live
