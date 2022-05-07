 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Siren's Call update for 7 May 2022

Version 1.03 is now live

Share · View all patches · Build 8697627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.03 is now out and the default version.

*Spelling errors corrected

*Fixed some bugs with the scene select feature

*Fixed a bug that would soft-lock the game at Category 3 upon completing the game once

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.